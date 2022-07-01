Amazon Prime Video Scores Rights To UK Champions League Football From 2024, Shared With BT

In a huge coup for Amazon Prime Video, the streamer has scored rights to the Champions League in the UK for the first time, shared with BT.

From the 2024/25 season, Amazon will show the big games on a Tuesday night through to the semi finals, amounting to around 20 games in total.

BT, which has held the rights since 2015 when it took over from ITV and Sky, will continue showing both the Champions League and the smaller European football competitions, the Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Amazon has been steadily increasing its footprint in the international sports rights market, showing U.S. Open Tennis and several weekends of Premier League football over the past few years.

The move was described as “truly momentous” by Alex Green, MD of Prime Video Sport Europe.

“Since 2018, we’ve seen millions of Prime members in the UK. enjoy live sport on Prime Video, and it’s that passion and energy that has led us to this exciting next step,” he added. “We can’t wait to bring fans the headline fixture of European football’s most prestigious competition every Tuesday and we’ll have more details to share about our broadcast in the future.”

The BBC was also the big winner from the sports rights package and will show Wednesday night highlights from 2024 for at least three years.

“The UEFA Champions League is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of football output on the BBC and we can’t wait to get started in 2024,” said BBC Director of Sport Barbara Slater.