Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Sacha Baron Cohen Again Beats Roy Moore’s $95M ‘Who Is America?’ Defamation Suit, Wins Appeal – Update

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

UK PM Boris Johnson To Step Down Amid Resignations & Scandals: Timetable For Successor, Analysis Of What It Means For British TV & More
Read the full story

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets New Broadway Opening Date, Lands Venue

Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer, 'Almost Famous' Neal Preston

Almost Famous, the stage musical based on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, will begin previews at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, ahead of a November 3 opening night.

The new dates fall a few weeks after those originally announced last month before Almost Famous had landed the venue. The Jacobs currently houses the musical revival of Company, which recently posted a July 31 closing notice.

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Announces Cast

The Broadway cast will be headed by Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, the musical includes a book and lyrics by Crowe, with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt.

Set in 1973, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William Miller (Likes), an aspiring music journalist hired by Rolling Stone magazine to go on the road with an up-and-coming band. The official synopsis: “William is thrust into the rock ‘n’ roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It’s a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.”

The venue and opening date announcement was made today by producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad