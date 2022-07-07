‘Almost Famous’ Musical Sets New Broadway Opening Date, Lands Venue

Almost Famous, the stage musical based on Cameron Crowe’s 2000 film, will begin previews at Broadway’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 3, ahead of a November 3 opening night.

The new dates fall a few weeks after those originally announced last month before Almost Famous had landed the venue. The Jacobs currently houses the musical revival of Company, which recently posted a July 31 closing notice.

‘Almost Famous’ Musical Announces Cast

The Broadway cast will be headed by Chris Wood, Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti and Casey Likes.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, with choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, the musical includes a book and lyrics by Crowe, with original music and lyrics by Tom Kitt.

Set in 1973, Almost Famous follows 15-year-old William Miller (Likes), an aspiring music journalist hired by Rolling Stone magazine to go on the road with an up-and-coming band. The official synopsis: “William is thrust into the rock ‘n’ roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. It’s a celebration of community, family, fandom and the power of music.”

The venue and opening date announcement was made today by producers Lia Vollack and Michael Cassel.