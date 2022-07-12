‘All American: Homecoming’ Season 1 Streaming On Netflix, Not HBO Max

The first season of CW’s All American: Homecoming is currently streaming on Netflix, not HBO Max as was previously announced.

The June streaming schedule for HBO Max initially listed June 22 as the launch date for the first season of the All American spinoff, but it never appeared. It is available for streaming on Netflix, which also is the home for all seasons of mothership series All American.

All American: Homecoming is the first CW show to go to Netflix following the 2019 expiration of the network’s deal to have the full seasons of every series automatically land at the streamer. After the deal ended, it was assumed that CW shows coming from the CBS half of CW would head to Paramount+, while Warner Bros TV-produced shows would launch on HBO Max.

All American is one of the most popular acquired titles on Netflix, and the top performing CW series.

Season 2 of All American: Homecoming will continue to delve into the lives of students and athletes at a distinguished HBCU, and the struggles these young adults face while trying to find their footing.

Homecoming stars Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner. The drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers.