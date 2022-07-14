‘All American: Homecoming’: Marqui Jackson Upped To Co-Showrunner For Season 2 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Marqui Jackson, who served as co-executive producer on Season 1 of All American: Homecoming, has been promoted to executive producer and co-showrunner for the upcoming second season of the CW series. He will share showrunning duties with series creator/executive producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll.

Season 2 of All American: Homecoming will continue to delve into the lives of students and athletes at a distinguished HBCU, and the struggles these young adults face while trying to find their footing.

Homecoming stars Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks, Peyton Alex Smith as Damon Sims, Kelly Jenrette as Amara Patterson, and Cory Hardrict as Coach Marcus Turner. The drama is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Okoro Carroll, Jackson, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers.

Jackson, who worked at CAA before becoming writer-producer Joel Fields’ assistant, started his career in the Disney Writing Fellowship, which led to his first staff job on ABC’s drama series The Forgotten. He subsequently went to work on such shows as House, Lone Star, Rosewood and The Resident where he spent three years. His first piece of development two season ago with Imagine Entertainment and CBS Studios sold to NBC in a competitive situation. He is repped by The Shuman Co.