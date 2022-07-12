Alamo Drafthouse To Open Its First New England Theater In Boston

Austin-based movie chain Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is opening its first New England location in Boston early next year as part of a national expansion.

The Alamo Drafthouse Boston Seaport, a 10-screen theater with 767 seats, will feature the chain’s signature in-theater food and beverage menu, and luxury recliner seating. The location at 60 Seaport Blvd. is at the South Boston waterfront’s new Seaport Square living, dining and retail development.

The chain, which restructured and emerged from bankruptcy out of the depths of Covid, has been a strong performer, in particular succeeding in drawing younger audiences with themed locations, bars and other assets, and its mix of blockbusters, indie films, curated repertory classics and special events. As a result, the company has been expanding. In early 2022 it announced seven new theaters over the next few years including with three new regions — Chicago, Birmingham and St. Louis — and additional locations in Washington, D.C. and NYC. Of that group, Staten Island is up next with an opening date announcement coming soon, and Chicago currently looking at a November opening.

“Each weekend brings a welcome reminder that audiences are enjoying the theatrical experience in droves, and responding to the unique passion Alamo Drafthouse brings to the industry,” said CEO Shelli Taylor. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our love of film, food, and beer to Boston, a city with rich culture, deep history, and a vibrant moviegoing scene.”

The Alamo Drafthouse Staten Island is kung-fu-themed with nine screens and The Flying Guillotine lobby bar — a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan founder RZA (similar to The House of Wax and The Press Room bars at other NYC locations). Th public space celebrates the history of martial arts films with memorabilia and an all-martial arts free-rental video store.

Alamo Drafthouse Wrigleyville in Chicago is a six-screener directly across the street from Wrigley Field.