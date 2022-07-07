Skip to main content
James Caan Dies: Hollywood Mourns 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star
Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Al Pacino, James Caan, 'The Godfather' Everett Collection

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”

Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend.

