Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend.

“Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.”

De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.”

Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend.