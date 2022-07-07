Rupert Everett To Star In AGC Television, Lionsgate And Night Train Media Spy Thriller ‘Gray’; Series Enters Production & Rounds Out Key Cast

Rupert Everett is to star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Television and Night Train Media espionage drama Gray, which has entered production in Toronto, as the series rounds out key cast. Check out a first-look picture of leads Lydia West and Patricia Clarkson above.

AGC Studios’ TV arm is producing, with Lionsgate, whose involvement was previously announced, and Night Train co-financing. Lionsgate Television International will shop the show internationally in partnership with Herbert L. Kloiber’s Germany-based Night Train. AGC Studios will distribute in the U.S., represented by CAA.

The show stars Clarkson as CIA spy Cornelia Gray, who comes in from the cold after 20 years in hiding and discovers a new mole within her old spy network. Lydia West (It’s a Sin) co-stars.

Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding), Wendy Crewson (Pretty Hard Cases) and Shawn Doyle (Star Trek: Discovery) also have roles, with Tim Rozon (Wynonna Earp, Schitt’s Creek), Jamaal Grant (Chucky, The Expanse) and Benjamin Sutherland (Billy the Kid, The Kings of Napa) announced today to round out the key cast.

John McLaughlin (Black Swan) is writing, based on an idea from author David Baldacci.

Exec producers are AGC’s Stuart Ford and Lourdes Diaz, Clarkson, McLaughlin, Baldacci, director Ruba Nadda, Marc Shmuger, Lionsgate’s Agapy Kapouranis and Elliott Brannon and Night Train’s Kloiber.