AGC Studios Launches Unscripted Prodco AGC Unwritten With Magical Elves’ Joel Zimmer

The Tinder Swindler firm AGC Studios has launched an unscripted and non-fiction subsidiary that Magical Elves development chief Joel Zimmer will lead as President.

AGC Unwritten will house all of AGC’s unscripted output in one place, with Zimmer charged with developing, financing, producing and distributing a variety of shows and alternative programs, AGC Studios Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford announced. These will sit alongside AGC’s slate of features and scripted TV projects.

In the coming weeks, AGC Unwritten will unveil a slate of non-fiction content across film and television, including several projects currently being shepherded by BJ Levin, who is moving across AGC Studios to the new company as EVP of Non-Fiction Content. Zimmer is building out an executive team, which will also be announced soon.

AGC had one of the breakout doc hits of the year earlier in 2022 with The Tinder Swindler, which became Netflix’s most watched documentary ever and the first to top the streamer’s most popular films worldwide list. Other non-fiction titles include the upcoming documentary series NOBU about famed restauranteur and entrepreneur Nobu Matsuhisa from documentary director Matt Tyrnauer (Valentino: The Last Emperor, Where’s My Roy Cohn?) and a trio of co-financed docs with CNN Films — Lady Boss: the Jackie Collins Story, John Lewis: Good Trouble, and Scandalous: The True Story of the National Enquirer.

Zimmer has over 20 years of industry experience. The former America’s Got Talent producer most recently served as EVP of Development for Magical Elves, where he shepherded a wide range of projects into development and or series for Disney+, Amazon, Netflix, ABC/Hulu, Peacock, National Geographic and the Discovery+ family of channels.

Prior to that, he ran an independent production banner, Snow Day Entertainment, which produced and developed projects for A&E, FOX Studios and Zee Americas. Previously, as Head of Current for 495 Productions, he oversaw and executive produced over 500 hours of programs for cable and broadcast networks. During that time he was the show runner on four series that set network ratings records. Zimmer began his entertainment career as a full-time standup comedian, and co-created the popular That Guy! card game, which was also the first project he packaged as a TV show.

“Having delivered 30-plus premium quality films and TV shows to the marketplace in just four years, it’s tremendously exciting for AGC to be further expanding its range of output with the launch of AGC Unwritten,” said Ford. “We’re privileged to have a recognized industry heavyweight like Joel onboard to lead the new venture and I am looking forward to AGC evolving further into unscripted formats, gameshow, docu-series and alternative programming in the near future”.



Said Zimmer: “To be able to bring the same elevated storytelling of AGC’s film and scripted units to Unwritten is an incredibly energizing prospect. I’m eager to get into the market with fresh new formats, great characters, and unique worlds.”

