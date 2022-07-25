Adele Sets New Dates For Postponed Las Vegas Residency

Just several weeks after Adele said she stood by her decision earlier this year to postpone the Las Vegas residency, the British singer has announced the rescheduled dates: The “Weekends With Adele” residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas will now take place from November 18, 2022, to March 25, 2023.

In addition to the 24 rescheduled shows, 8 new shows have been added to the engagement.

The new dates were announced today on Ticketmaster.

Earlier this month, Adele said she stood by her decision to postpone the residency that was to have begun in January 2022 and run through April 2022, explaining that the show wasn’t yet “good enough.”

“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” she said in a BBC interview, “and I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision.”