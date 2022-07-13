Gravitas Ventures Takes Rights To Romantic Drama ‘The Swearing Jar’ Starring ‘Under The Banner Of Heaven’s Adelaide Clemens

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to Lindsay MacKay’s romantic drama The Swearing Jar, starring Adelaide Clemens (Under the Banner of Heaven), Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling), Patrick J. Adams (Prime Video’s A League of Their Own) and Oscar nominee Kathleen Turner (The White House Plumbers). The Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company has slated the film for release on 20 screens in major markets across the country on September 23.

The Swearing Jar is based on Kate Hewlett’s award-winning play of the same name, which she adapted for the screen. Billed as an intimate story told through music, comedy, subtly shifting timeframes and a few tears, it tells two love stories at once: exploring the joys and challenges of dating, marriage, heartbreak… and moving on. The film was produced by Jane Loughman for Monkeys & Parrots in association with Kyle Bornais of Farpoint Films and Tony Wosk of Middle Child Films. Its original score is by composer Timothy Williams, who also arranged the original songs by Hewlett.

“I had the pleasure of bringing Kate Hewlett’s beautiful script to life,” said MacKay. “With the help of an incredible crew and a wonderful cast, I believe we managed to create something heartfelt, nuanced, and special. I’m excited for audiences to see this and am very pleased that they will have the opportunity to do so in theaters!”

“THE SWEARING JAR is a beautiful story about the trials of romance and grief, wrapped into an absolute crowd pleaser with amazing music,” added Gravitas Ventures’ Manager of Acquisitions, Brett Rogalsky. “Gravitas is excited to be able to share the film with audiences this fall.”

Gravitas Ventures is a distributor of indie features and documentaries founded in 2006, which sold to multi-platform media company Anthem Sports & Entertainment last November, and recently announced the launch of the new theatrical release label, Gravitas Premiere. Recent releases from the company include Michael Lembeck’s Queen Bees; Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Our Friend, starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel; Vanguard, directed by Stanley Tong and starring Jackie Chan; and Andy Tennant’s The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes.

Rogalsky negotiated the deal for The Swearing Jar on behalf of Gravitas Ventures, with Will Machin from Metro International Entertainment.