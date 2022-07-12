Adam Scott Talks ‘Party Down’ Revival And Upcoming Voter Suppression Drama ‘Quitman 10+2’ As He Lands First Emmy Nom For ‘Severance’

After landing his first Emmy nomination this morning for his lead role on Apple TV+’s Severance, Adam Scott spoke with Deadline about his upcoming Party Down revival for Starz and the voter suppression drama series Quitman 10+2, which he’s developing through his company Gettin’ Rad Productions, alongside Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act.

While Scott is not yet sure when Starz is planning to release the new season of the beloved catering comedy Party Down, in which he originally starred from 2009-2010, he said that it was “so much fun to make,” and that he “can’t wait” for people to see the new episodes. “It was strange 13 years later being in those pink bow ties and back at it, [but] I missed all of those characters so much, and of course, the actors so much,” he said. “It was so deeply fun, and we got Zoë Chao, and Jennifer Garner’s along for the season, as well. So, it’s going to be great. It’s unmistakably Party Down.”

Scott noted that Quitman 10+2 is in fairly early development, though he’s similarly excited to examine what he finds to be a “really interesting, crazy” story there.

“Interestingly, I kind of caught wind of the story [as] I was prepping to interview Stacey Abrams in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Reading her book to prep, she mentions this incident in Georgia from years ago,” he said. After learning about this story examining the 2010 arrest of 12 Black politicians and operatives in Georgia over alleged voter fraud, and the fallout that ensued, he was inspired to dig deeper and came across Jon Ward’s 2019 article “How a Criminal Investigation in Georgia Set an Ominous Tone for African-American Voters,” which he would then option. “We immediately brought it to Don and Karyn [Smith-Forge, This Radicle Act President],” he recalled, “and they really kind of connected to it. So, we’re all really excited to develop it.”

As far as his Emmy nom for his dual role of sorts on the sci-fi drama Severance is concerned, Scott simply says that he “couldn’t be more honored and flattered. I can’t believe I’m in a sentence with these other actors, let alone a category.” Scott’s competitors in the category of Lead Actor in a Drama Series include Ozark‘s Jason Bateman, Succession‘s Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong, Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae, and Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk.

On Severance, Scott plays Lumon Industries employee Mark, who leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs. At the Primetime Emmys on September 12, the show from creator Dan Erickson will also contend in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series, Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (John Turturro, Christopher Walken), Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Patricia Arquette), Directing for a Drama Series, Writing for a Drama Series, Casting for a Drama Series, Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score), Main Title Design, Main Title Theme Music and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series (x2).