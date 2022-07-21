Adam Pally Joins Arnold Schwarzenegger Spy Series For Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Happy Endings alum Adam Pally has joined the cast of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s untitled spy adventure Netflix series in a key recurring role.

The Skydance TV series, from creator and showrunner Nick Santora, is about a father and daughter who, after learning that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, realize that their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.

Pally will play The Great Dane, a black market middleman who isn’t as goofy as he seems and knows how to manipulate and charm to get what he wants. Serving time in a Turkish prison, a team of CIA operatives help him escape so he can connect with Boro, played Gabriel Luna, a criminal intent on building a nuke.

Additionally, Dustin Milligan (Schitts Creek) and Tom Arnold (Sons of Anarchy) will guest star in the series.

Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star as Luke and Emma Brunner, along with series regulars Travis Van Winkle (You), Luna (Terminator: Dark Fate), Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project), Jay Baruchel (This Is the End), Milan Carter (Warped!), Fabiana Udenio (Jane the Virgin), Barbara Eve Harris (Station 19), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio) and Andy Buckley (The Office).

Santora and Schwarzenegger executive produce with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Pally, who recently starred as Wade Whipple in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and UTA.