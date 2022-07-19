Academy Of Country Music Awards Set For Livestream Return To Amazon Prime Video; Date, Venue Announced

The Academy of Country Music Awards will return for a second consecutive year for livestreaming on Amazon Prime Video, with the 58th annual ceremony set for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

The ACM Awards will be livestreamed from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Raj Kapoor will serve as executive producer.

The announcement was made today by Prime Video in collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and MRC.

Additional details, including award submissions timeline, hosts and performers, and ticket sale details, will be announced in the months ahead.

The ACM’s 2022 awards in March was the first major awards show to stream live exclusively. The ceremony streamed across Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Live and others, and recently received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination. The 2022 show is still available on demand on Prime Video, Amazon Freevee, and Amazon Music Unlimited.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award-nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is produced by MRC Live & Alternative. Kapoor will serve as executive producer. Damon Whiteside is executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

“This was a paradigm shift for the Academy of Country Music Awards to move to streaming in its 57th year and we owe its success to the impressive team at Amazon who unlocked tremendous value across their services,” said MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky. “We are excited to name Raj Kapoor as Executive Producer and to deliver an immersive experience that continues to unlock a powerful value proposition for artists and consumers alike and presents country music in a new and different way on a global stage.”

“Country is a cornerstone of Amazon Music,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “This year’s event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-Amazon collaboration for one of the biggest country music moments of the year and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards will mark a return to Texas for the first time since the 50th ACM Awards in 2015.