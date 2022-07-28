Abel Ferrara, Shia LaBeouf And Steve Buscemi Head To Venice Sidebar Giornate Degli Autori; San Sebastian Unveils Contenders For New Directors Award – Global Briefs

Abel Ferrara, Shia LaBeouf And Steve Buscemi Head To Venice Sidebar Giornate Degli Autori

Abel Ferrara’s Padre Pio, starring Shia LaBeouf as the controversial 20th-Century monk, will be among the 10 films world premiering in competition in parallel Venice sidebar Giornate degli Autori (August 31 to September 10). Other contenders include Canadian filmmaker Graham Foy’s teen tragedy The Maiden, U.K.-Moroccan director Fyzal Boulifa’s mother and son tale The Damned Don’t Cry; Algerian costume drama The Last Queen by Adila Bendimerad and Damien Ounouri and opening film Dirty, Difficult, Dangerous, a Beirut-set love story involving a Syrian refugee and Eritrean careworker tale by French-Lebanese director Wissam Charaf. The films will compete for the GdA Director’s Award, which is decided by a jury of 27 young European cinephiles, presided over this year by French director Céline Sciamma, under the coordination of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival (KVIFF) director Karel Och. Out of Competition highlights include Steve Buscemi’s The Listener and Irish filmmaker Mark Cousins’ The March On Rome, exploring the rise of fascism in Italy.

Related Story Céline Sciamma To Preside Over Jury Of Venice's Giornate Degli Autori

San Sebastian Unveils Contenders For New Directors Award

The San Sebastian Film Festival (September 16-24) has unveiled the thirteen titles in the running for its New Directors Award focused on first and second features. They include novice nun drama The Great Silence by Danish filmmaker Katrine Brocks, who made waves on the festival circuit with short film In The Blink Of An Eye; South Korean director Jeong Ji-hye’s Jeong-sun, which won best film at the Jeonju Film Festival earlier this year, and Indian director Parth Saurabh’s On Either Sides Of The Pond about an eloped couple forced to return to their hometown due to the financial downturn caused by Covid-19 lockdown. The New Director Award comes with a €50,000 cash prize to be divided between the director and distributor of the film in Spain.