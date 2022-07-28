News And Documentary Emmy Awards Nominations Announced For 43rd Edition

Nominations for the 43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards were revealed Thursday by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies — news categories on September 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and documentary categories on September 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Along with distributing Emmys in 64 categories, the academy will honor two individuals in the news/documentary world with Lifetime Achievement Awards: Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour for news, and Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker.

The News & Documentary Emmys honor programming content from more than 2,500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar year 2021. ABC leads this year’s 39 nominations, followed by CNN (37), PBS (28) Vice (28), CBS (26) and HBO (23).

Here are some of the top categories. The complete list of nominees is available on the National Television Academy’s website, theemmys.tv.

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC

Anderson Cooper 360, CNN

CBS Mornings / CBS This Morning, CBS

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC

The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN

TODAY, NBC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

20/20, ABC

60 Minutes, CBS

ABC News Soul of a Nation, ABC

CBS Sunday Morning

Nightline, ABC

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Anna Kook, AJ+

Omar Jimenez, CNN

Antonia Hylton, NBC

Paola Ramos, Vice

Rachel Scott, ABC

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

ABC News Special Events, The January 6th Insurrection

Belarus: Inside a Manufactured Migrant Crisis, CNN

CBS News, Assault on the Capitol

Haitians Converge on the U.S. Mexico Border, CNN

NBC News Specials, January 6 Attack on the Capitol

PBS NewsHour, PBS NewsHour’s Special Coverage of the Electoral College Count

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes, CBS, January 6th

60 Minutes, CBS, The Beast

A Reporter’s Video from Inside the Capitol Siege, The New Yorker

ABC News Originals for Hulu, 24 Hours: Assault on the Capitol

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Insurrection

Vice News, Vice, Inside the Battle for Jerusalem

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, Afghanistan Unraveling

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir, ABC, The Climate Crisis

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, NBC, Richard Engel – Afghanistan Continuing Coverage

The Coup in Myanmar, CNN

VICE News Tonight, Vice, India’s Deadly Delta Wave

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Battle For Care

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Haiti: Descent into Chaos

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

20/20, ABC, George Floyd

The Fall of Afghanistan, CNN

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Taliban’s Takeover of Afghanistan

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Yemen: The Forgotten War

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Six Weeks: Inside the Texas Abortion Ban

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

ABC News Soul of a Nation, ABC, Miss Lucille

CNN Digital, CNN, Running as Equals

CNN Heroes, CNN, Shirley Raines

The Undefeated Presents, ESPN, Why We Kneel

Vice News, Vice, Deaf in a Pandemic

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

20/20 ABC, The Babies of 9/11: Twenty Years Later

48 Hours, CBS, What Happened to the Perfect Child?

60 Minutes, CBS, The Comeback

The New York Times Opinion Video The New York Times, How Life Looks Through My ‘Whale Eyes’

VICE News Tonight, Vice, This Family of Black Cowboys Dates Back 5 Generations

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Axum: Journey to a Sacred City, CNN

Chinese Detective Turned Whistleblower Reveals Torture Against Uyghurs, CNN

Searching for the Lost Graves of Louisiana’s Enslaved People, The New York Times

The Lead with Jake Tapper, CNN

9-Year-Old Afghan Sold into Marriage

VICE News Tonight, Vice, The Central African Republic Is Enlisting Russians in its War Against Rebels

VICE News Tonight, Vice, Death Threats: Election Officials Call It Quits

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).