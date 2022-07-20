20th Television’s Stephanie Levinson Upped To EVP Casting

Stephanie Levinson, who has served as 20th Television’s head of casting since 2019, has been promoted to EVP of casting for the studio. Reporting to Sharon Klein, EVP of Casting, Walt Disney Television, Levinson will lead casting efforts on all series and pilots produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, manage a team of casting executives and set casting strategy for the studio.

Since joining 20th TV, Levinson has been the lead casting executive on numerous award-winning series, most recently Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, The Dropout as well as NBC’s This Is Us. She’s credited with playing a key role in bringing Selena Gomez in for Only Murders in the Building, as well as Hilary Duff for Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. She also helped land Kumail Nanjianai for the upcoming Hulu series Welcome to Chippendales.

She previously served as the lead casting executive on series including ABC’s Modern Family, FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, ABC’s Big Sky, Fox’s Glee, 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star and CBS’ How I Met Your Mother.

“Stephanie is extremely talented with impeccable taste, strategic thinking and creative insight in the ever evolving world of casting,” said Klein. “Her relationships in both the acting and agent communities are unrivaled, and she is beloved by our showrunners and executives who rely on her enormously, as do I. It’s been exciting watching her well-deserved rise at the company and I’m so thrilled she’s continuing her journey at 20th where it all started.”

“I am extremely grateful to Sharon for this opportunity and her continued support and friendship throughout my career. I’d also like to thank Dana Walden and Karey Burke and everyone at 20th for their unwavering support,” added Levinson. “It’s been a dream getting to work with such incredibly talented and smart showrunners, agents and executives, and I hope to continue my journey at 20th for a very long time.”