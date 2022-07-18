2028 L.A. Olympics: Dates Announced For Los Angeles-Hosted Games

The IOC announced today that the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles will be held July 21 through August 6. The website notes that that start date is only 2,195 days away.

The games will have a gala Opening Ceremony split between Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Exposition Park and SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Mayor Eric Garcetti and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said today.

NBC locked in the full media rights for games in 2028 and 2032 at prices set in 2014. The Games have been a key strategic pillar for NBCU over the past three decades.

Ironically, the Olympic Channel, which NBCUniversal launched five years ago as a destination for its Olympic programming, is going dark on September 30.

For the most recent Games — this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics — the network divided its TV coverage among the NBC broadcast flagship, USA Network, the Olympic Channel and Peacock.

Los Angeles previously hosted the Games in 1932 and 1984. This time around, the city likely will kick off the games at a venue built for the 1932 event: the Coliseum. It will be part of what 2028 organizers are calling the Downtown Sports Park, a collection of venues that includes Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center), the Convention Center, the L.A. Football Club Stadium, USC’s Galen Center and the Microsoft Theater.

For a rundown of the three other “Sports Parks” spread across the city and other venues, visit the L.A. 2028 website.

The Los Angeles Paralympic Games will follow the Olympics, beginning August 15, 2028.

City News Service contributed to this report.