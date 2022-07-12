Emmy Snubs: ‘Reservation Dogs,’ Selena Gomez, ‘Yellowstone’ & ‘This Is Us’ Shunned In Nominations

TV Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma said this morning that the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations would reflect only “a fraction” of the immense talent on the small screen this year.

He was so on the nose about that, sadly.

Yet again, TV Academy voters giveth and TV Academy voters taketh away, at least some of the hopes and dreams for the latter who didn’t make the cut this morning. Unveiled by Blockbuster co-stars JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero early (but not too early) Tuesday, the nominations certainly put a spring in the step of Ted Lasso, Jon Stewart and Squid Game.

For Yellowstone and Reservation Dogs, however, not so much.

There’s no host yet, but the 74th Primetime Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. ET September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock for the first time. If you are going to check your calendar app on your phone, yes September 12 is a Monday. NBC has the NFL on Sundays, and nothing, not even the Emmys, is getting in the way of that viewership catnip — especially for its matchup of Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys.

In the meantime, here is our annual list of who got overlooked. Drop us a line if you think we missed anyone in the 2022 Emmys snubs, or even surprises.

SNUBS

‘Reservation Dogs’ FX

RESERVATION DOGS

The acclaimed and Peabody Award-winning FX comedy from Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi is a revolutionary spotlight on Indigenous Americans and our nation overall. TV Academy voters decided today to turn away from both the past and the future.

SELENA GOMEZ

Her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short were recognized, as was the Hulu show itself, but the glue that holds it all together was locked out.

THIS IS US

The final season of one of the only true heavyweight network shows out there and this is it — just an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics nom?

SEAN PENN & JULIA ROBERTS

Nothing for the Gaslit stars? Their warring and Watergate-stained John Mitchell and Martha Mitchell were two for the ages from two of the all-time best.

YELLOWSTONE

Despite SAG and PGA breakthroughs, Emmy voters left the biggest show out there pretty much all alone on the range today – again. Even prequel 1883 saw some below-the-line love, but nada for that show’s big-name cast.

GARY OLDMAN

The Oscar winner delivered some of his best work ever in AppleTV+’s spy thriller series Slow Horses. Yet, like the perpetual intelligence officer, Oldman was left out in the cold today.

BENJAMIN BRATT

The fact that the DMZ actor doesn’t already have a shelf full of Emmys is a crime worthy of a Law & Order episode. The fact that Bratt was ignored today for his villainous stint in Ava DuVernay and Roberto Patino’s on-the-nose dystopian HBO Max miniseries is an out-and-out sin.

GRACE & FRANKIE

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin literally had a semi-divine encounter in the series finale of Netflix’s longest-running original so far. But no blessing from the TV Academy.

PACHINKO

The Soo Hugh-created series was one of the most moving displays of television this or any year. Despite that, and the quality of the performances, the writing and everything else, the Korean drama from AppleTV+ might never even have happened, according to TV Academy voters.

MICHELLE HURD

The Star Trek: Picard actress had some out-of-this-world turns in the second season of the Patrick Stewart-led Paramount+ series, but she wasn’t beamed up by Emmy voters.

BLACK-ISH

Another great and ground-breaking series came to an end this year after eight seasons. What did the Kenya Barris-created comedy get as a goodbye present from the TV Academy? Outstanding Contemporary Costumes and Contemporary Hairstyling nominations. Nothing for Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Laurence Fishburne or the rest of the stellar cast.

BETTER THINGS

The Pamela Adlon series was totally ignored for its final season today. Which is simply a bad thing on the part of Emmy voters.

IS IT CAKE?

Is it a cooking competition show? Is the Mikey Day-fronted series a comedy show plastered in icing? Either way, the Netflix prgram is great TV comfort food that the TV Academy decided was too rich for its diet.

MATTHEW GOODE

The kid should have been in the Emmy race. The Crown vet and past nominee’s Robert Evans in The Offer was a delicious delight, but one the TV Academy refused.

SUPERHEROES:

No above-the-line recognition for Hawkeye, the highly promoted Loki, Moon Knight (thought star Oscar Isaac was nominated for HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage) or the satirical Peacemaker. Then again, the Force was not strong with Disney+’s Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett either today.