You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates, Runs February 8-18

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Watch Emmy Noms Livestream Here
Read the full story

Emmy Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Emmys 2022
TV Academy

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Tuesday morning, with JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero handling the announcement in a virtual ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Keep checking back as nominees in 27 categories for the marquee Primetime Emmys are revealed. A total of 119 categories are in play to recognize the year’s best in TV and streaming.

Last year, Netflix won the most Emmys with 44, but expect a tighter showing this year with the streamer’s two big winners, drama series The Crown and limited series The Queen’s Gambit, not in the running this year. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which won the comedy series crown, is back to defend its title and with NBC’s Saturday Night Live reps the shows with the most wins from last year that are returning.

Related Story

Why There Won't Be Emmy Nominations This Year For Shows Like 'The Crown', 'The Boys' & 'The Handmaid's Tale'

This year’s Emmys will be awarded across two weekends, with the two-night Creative Arts portion set for September 3-4. The Primetime ceremony will be broadcast live Monday, September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Here’s the list of nominees – keep refreshing for the full list.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodi Comer
Laura Linney
Melanie Lynskey
Sandra Oh
Reese Witherspoon
Zendaya

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Jeremy Strong

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Jean Smart

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Nicholas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette
Julia Garner
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Margaret Qualley
Amanda Seyfried

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad