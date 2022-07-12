Emmy Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Tuesday morning, with JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero handling the announcement in a virtual ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m. PT.
Keep checking back as nominees in 27 categories for the marquee Primetime Emmys are revealed. A total of 119 categories are in play to recognize the year’s best in TV and streaming.
Last year, Netflix won the most Emmys with 44, but expect a tighter showing this year with the streamer’s two big winners, drama series The Crown and limited series The Queen’s Gambit, not in the running this year. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which won the comedy series crown, is back to defend its title and with NBC’s Saturday Night Live reps the shows with the most wins from last year that are returning.
This year’s Emmys will be awarded across two weekends, with the two-night Creative Arts portion set for September 3-4. The Primetime ceremony will be broadcast live Monday, September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.
Here’s the list of nominees – keep refreshing for the full list.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodi Comer
Laura Linney
Melanie Lynskey
Sandra Oh
Reese Witherspoon
Zendaya
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-jae
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Jeremy Strong
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Kaley Cuoco
Elle Fanning
Issa Rae
Jean Smart
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Nicholas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Toni Collette
Julia Garner
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Margaret Qualley
Amanda Seyfried
OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan
OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Amazing Race
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
