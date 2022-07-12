Emmy Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to kick off Tuesday morning, with JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero handling the announcement in a virtual ceremony that begins at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Keep checking back as nominees in 27 categories for the marquee Primetime Emmys are revealed. A total of 119 categories are in play to recognize the year’s best in TV and streaming.

Last year, Netflix won the most Emmys with 44, but expect a tighter showing this year with the streamer’s two big winners, drama series The Crown and limited series The Queen’s Gambit, not in the running this year. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which won the comedy series crown, is back to defend its title and with NBC’s Saturday Night Live reps the shows with the most wins from last year that are returning.

This year’s Emmys will be awarded across two weekends, with the two-night Creative Arts portion set for September 3-4. The Primetime ceremony will be broadcast live Monday, September 12 on NBC and stream live on Peacock.

Here’s the list of nominees – keep refreshing for the full list.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodi Comer

Laura Linney

Melanie Lynskey

Sandra Oh

Reese Witherspoon

Zendaya

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman

Brian Cox

Lee Jung-jae

Bob Odenkirk

Adam Scott

Jeremy Strong

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Kaley Cuoco

Elle Fanning

Issa Rae

Jean Smart

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Nicholas Hoult

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Toni Collette

Julia Garner

Lily James

Sarah Paulson

Margaret Qualley

Amanda Seyfried

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Himesh Patel

Sebastian Stan

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)