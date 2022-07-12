Emmy Nominations By Program & Network: HBO & ‘Succession’ Lead The Way

From left: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' and Only Murders in the Building'

Succession leads the field with 25 nominations for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy nominations, which were revealed today. The Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso and HBO’s anthology series The White Lotus are next with 20 noms apiece, followed by Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building and HBO Max’s Hacks with 17 each.

HBO tops all networks and platforms with 108 Emmy noms today, with Netflix a close second at 105. Only two others topped 50 nominations: Hulu (58) and Apple (52).

Succession was the big winner among dramas at the 2020 Emmy Awards, scoring a leading four wins including Outstanding Drama Series for its second season, but it was ineligible last year. The HBO drama starring Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong is up for the marquee prize again in 2022.

Ted Lasso dominated the 2021 Emmys among scripted comedy series, kicking up seven wins. Rookie dramedy The White Lotus is in its first Emmys year.

The TV Academy combined HBO and HBO Max’s nominations last year but not in 2022. But the premium cable still beat its streaming rival Netflix, which had amassed a leading 130 noms last year.

Here is a list of 2022 Emmy nominations by program — those scoring five or more — followed a list of noms by network or platform (two or more):

