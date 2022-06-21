Zoë Kravitz To Produce & Star In Thriller ‘The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets’ For Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. has won a bidding war over the heist pic The Sundance Kid Might Have Some Regrets, which Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) is attached to produce and star in, Deadline can confirm.

The upcoming film is based on Leyna Krow’s short story of the same name, centered on a pair of twin bank robbers. While one twin, Maggie, boasts supernatural powers including telekinesis and super-strength, her sibling heads up the operation and serves as narrator of the tale. Maggie begins to second-guess the life she and her sister lead when their latest heist goes awry.

Matt Jackson (All the Old Knives) will produce the pic for Jackson Pictures, with his Jackson Pictures colleague Joanne Lee serving as exec producer. A writer and director for the film have not yet been attached, though a search is underway.

Kravitz most recently played Catwoman in Warner Bros.’ The Batman. The veteran actress is currently making her feature directorial debut with the thriller Pussy Island for MGM.

Krow’s short story Sinkhole is being developed at Universal, as a feature to be produced by Issa Rae and Jordan Peele. She’s otherwise best known for penning the short story collection I’m Fine, But You Appear to be Sinking and will next month release her debut novel, Fire Season.

Kravitz is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and attorney Bill Sobel at Edelstein, Laird & Sobel; Krow by WME; and Jackson Pictures by CAA and Sacker Entertainment Law.