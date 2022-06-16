TV Talk Podcast: Emmy Voting Begins Today; Here Are Our Top Picks In Acting Categories

Emmy voting started Thursday, and for our penultimate TV Talk podcast of this stage of the season, we have some names for you to consider.

Euphoria’s Zendaya, Dopesick’s Michael Keaton, Hacks‘ Jean Smart and Paul W. Downs, Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, the Succession gang, Grace & Frankie’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, Gaslit’s Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, The Dropout’s Amanda Seyfried, Atlanta’s Donald Glover, Only Murders in the Building’s Martin Short and the Better Call Saul players.

Those are but a few of our top picks to snare a nomination for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. So, TV Academy members and everyone else, take a listen to today’s podcast and our picks here:

With voting continuing until June 27, the nominees will be unveiled July 12 — and you can be damn sure we’ll be all over that. The Emmys ceremony proper airs on NBC on September 12.

In the meantime, as well as making our predictions in the top acting brackets, today’s TV Talk also features a conversation with Prime Video’s Harlem creator Tracy Oliver and cast members Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson, Shoniqua Shandai and Grace Byers from our Contenders TV shindig earlier this year.

TV Talk runs every Thursday during Emmy season, which means the finale of this stage is coming next week. So, listen up!

