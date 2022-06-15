ZEE5 Global Unveils 11-Strong Slate Of Telugu Originals And Movies

EXCLUSIVE: South Asian content streamer ZEE5 Global has unveiled a slate of 11 Telugu originals. The titles featured at as star-studded event an event in Hyderabad and comprise comedies, dramas, romantic stories and thrillers.

The likes of screenwriter and director Harish Shankar, Indo-American director Praveen Sattaru and producer Kona Venkat were in attendance at the event, which was titled ‘Hooked.’

They comprise crime thriller Recce, featuring Shiva Balaji, Sri Ram and Dhanya Balakrishna among others; rom com May Nell Tank, set in a small village and marking actor Sushanth’s OTT debut; heist comedy ATM, starring Subbaraju, Prudhvi and VJ Sunny; and Aha Nee Pellanta, a romance-theme show about man’s failed attempt to find a spouse.

Also featured were Hello World!, which is based on the life and trials of youngsters on the cusp of careers in Hyderabad’s prominent IT sector; Mission Tashaffi, an “adrenaline-pumping” spy drama. The others were Paruvu, Bahishkarana, The Black Coat, Prema Vimanam and Hunting of the Stars.

Here’s a promo video from the event.

ZEE5, which operates in the ultra-competitive India streaming sector, has tapped the Telugu creative sector for its new slate, whose announcement comes soon after S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR was streamed for a cumulative one billion minutes within 10 days of its launch. Several titles have also been acquired, such as movies Karthikeya 2 and Hanu-Man.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, said: “At ZEE5 Global, we cater to multiple South Asian language-speaking communities by bringing them the most diverse range of content in the language of their choice. In the last few years, the global markets have seen an expanding appetite for Indian regional language content, especially Telugu.

“Furthering our commitment to explore new genres and content formats across languages, we are thrilled to announce a content line-up of 11 Telugu Originals and movies to enthrall and entertain our audiences across the globe and especially now, just as we complete a hugely successful year in the U.S., one of our biggest Telugu audience markets.”

Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added: “In recent years, we have seen a significant transition in the viewing patterns of Indian audiences across the globe, who are now sampling and consuming a diverse range of content on OTT platforms. This uptick has been significant for South Indian-language content, especially that from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are important markets for us.”

ZEE5 Global also showcased previews upcoming shows such as The Broken News, which is a remake of BBC drama Press featuring Sonali Bendre, and the latest season of Rangbaaz.

Last month, ZEE5 Global launched Gaalivaana, its first Telugu original series.