‘Yellowstone’: Wendy Moniz & Mo Brings Plenty Upped To Series Regulars, Josh Lucas Leads New & Returning Recurring Cast For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Paramount Network’s mega hit Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, continues to firm up its cast for the upcoming fifth season. Josh Lucas, who has been teasing a potential return, will be back on the show for the first time since 2019 as Young John Dutton, along with fellow recurring cast members Kylie Rogers (Young Beth Dutton) and Kyle Red Silverstein (Young Rip Wheeler), who both last appeared in 2020; as well as Jacki Weaver (Caroline Warner), who was introduced this year. They will be joined by new recurring players Kai Caster (American Horror Story), Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor and Rustin), and Dawn Olivieri (1883, Bright and House of Lies).

Additionally, fan-favorites Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) and Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry), who have been recurring on the show since the start, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5, which will premiere Nov. 13. They join Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who also were recently upped to series regulars in the biggest main cast expansion for the hugely popular drama series whose returning ensemble of series regulars includes Oscar winner Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Caster will play ‘Rowdy’, a young cowboy. Wilson will play a musician named ‘Abby.’ Kay will play ‘Clara Brewer’, the new assistant for one of the Duttons. Olivieri will play ‘Sarah Atwood’, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone, linear television’s most watched series, chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Yellowstone is co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

