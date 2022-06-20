You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren Now Called ‘1923’

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford Courtesy of Trevor Leighton; Michael Buckner/Deadline

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel has a new title.

The origin story of the Duttons has been renamed 1923 to encompass the End of WWI (1918) and the start of Prohibition (1920), both of which will be included in the saga. The new series will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

The streamer offered no additional information on who the two actors will play, other than saying “1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

It will bow in December and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

The limited series follows the record-breaking performance of 1883, the most-watched series ever on Paramount+ globally, and is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes 1883, Mayor of Kingstown and the upcoming series Lioness, Tulsa King, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and Land Man.

1923 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Ben Richardson.

