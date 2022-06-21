Concourse Boards In-Vitro Comedy ‘Good Egg’ Starring ‘Bull’ & ‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Yara Martinez

EXCLUSIVE: Concourse Media has acquired worldwide sales rights to comedy Good Egg ahead of its premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival this week.

The film follows a warmhearted schoolteacher, played by Yara Martinez (Bull, Jane The Virgin), who inadvertently gets plunged into a dangerous scheme by her suspicious IVF egg donor, played by Andrea Londo (Narcos). As the adventure ensues, she and her husband, played by Joel Johnstone (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), must evade criminal captors.

The film was written and directed by Nicole Gomez Fisher (Sleeping With The Fishes) and produced by Fisher alongside Dorottya Mathe and Yara Martinez.

Also starring are Priscilla Lopez (Maid In Manhattan), Joseph Melendez (Ozark), and Sharinna Allan (Billions), alongside Johnstone, Nick Creegan (Law and Order: Organized Crime), Haas Manning (Blue Bloods) and Nicholas Cirillo (Outer Banks).

Concourse Media will be presenting the film to select domestic distributors during this week’s Bentonville festival and will launch international sales at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

“Good Egg is an entertaining and heartfelt film that puts an amusing spin on the complexities of fertility treatment, which millions of families in the US and abroad go through,” said Concourse Media CEO Matthew Shreder. “There’s a large audience out there who will relate to and enjoy this film which we are excited to share with distributors.”