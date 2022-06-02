‘WWE Raw’s Liv Morgan To Make Film Debut In ‘The Kill Room’; Brooke Timber Finds First Big-Screen Role In Michel Franco’s ‘Memory’

EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will make her film debut in Yale Entertainment’s darkly comic thriller, The Kill Room. She joins an ensemble that also includes Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway and Leah McSweeney, as previously announced.

The film centers on hitman Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld. Morgan will play an art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers.

Nicol Paone is directing from Jonathan Jacobson’s script. Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes are producing under their Yale Productions banner alongside Anne Clements of Idiot Savant Pictures, Paone, Thurman, Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg from Untitled Entertainment, William Rosenfeld of Such Content, and Bill Kenwright of BK Studios. Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, Vishwas Hannurkar, Jay Burnley, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Nicholas Wirth and David Gilbery. Yale’s recently-launched sales and distribution banner, Great Escape, is handling international sales and co-repping U.S. rights with ICM Partners.

Born as Gionna Daddio, Morgan signed with WWE in 2014, shortly thereafter making her TV debut on the affiliated program, NXT. After a few years spent developing her craft and making a name for herself, Morgan took her career to the next level by joining the WWE Smackdown women’s division in 2017. From there, she would go on to participate in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match and the inaugural all-women’s Evolution event, also competing in several WrestleManias. Now as part of the WWE RAW roster, Liv’s popularity within the WWE universe as one of the brand’s top female stars only continues to grow.

Morgan is represented by APA, WWE and Fox Rothschild.

Brooke Timber

EXCLUSIVE: Brooke Timber (Russian Doll) will star alongside Jessica Chastain, Peter Sarsgaard, Merritt Wever, Josh Charles, Elsie Fisher and Jessica Harper in the upcoming drama Memory from director Michel Franco (New Order), which has wrapped production.

Details with regard to the plot of Timber’s first feature are being kept under wraps. But the English-language project is said to revolve around a New York City staycation. We hear that Timber plays the daughter of Chastain’s character.

Teorema is producing the pic in collaboration with High Frequency Entertainment, and in association with Screen Capital / Screen One, Mubi and Case Study Films. The individual producers on the project are Franco, Eréndira Núñez Larios, Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery. Moisés Chiver and Paula Perez Manzanedo are exec producing alongside Jack Selby for High Frequency Entertainment, Joyce Zylberberg, Tatiana Emden, Ralph Haiek and Patricio Rabuffetti for Screen One, Jason Ropell and Efe Cakarel for Mubi, and Michael Weber for The Match Factory. ICM Partners is representing North American sales, with The Match Factory handling international.

Timber plays the younger version of Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia on Netflix’s Russian Doll. She previously appeared on Netflix’s series Maniac, from creators Cary Joji Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville, and is represented by Take 3 Talent.