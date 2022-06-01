WWE And A&E Set Details Of Weekly Programming Block, Kicking Off With New ‘Biography’ Season

A&E and the WWE have announced details of their 9-week joint programming venture, which kicks off July 10.

Among the highlights of the new programming block is the second season of Biography: WWE Legends (watch a promo for it above). The Sunday night lineup will also feature new series WWE Rivals and new after show WWE Smack Talk, airing back-to-back.

The companies earlier this year announced an expanded programming relationship, with 35 new Biography installments in the pipeline as well as new series. In all, 130 hours of new WWE-themed series and specials will air exclusively on A&E platforms and will be distributed globally by parent company A+E Networks. The partnership complements the WWE’s live-event deals in the U.S. with Fox and NBCUniversal/Peacock.

Here are details of the new A&E lineup, with descriptions furnished by the network and WWE:

Biography: WWE Legends – Season Two, premiering Sunday, July 10 at 8pm ET/PT

Under the award-winning Biography banner, each two-hour episode will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture. Legends featured this season include The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and a look at the iconic first-ever WrestleMania.

WWE Rivals – new series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 10pm ET/PT

Actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE’s library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold. Rivalries featured this season include “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret “The Hitman” Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge and the “Monday Night Wars” between WCW and WWE.

WWE Smack Talk – new series premiere Sunday, July 10 at 11pm ET/PT

Featuring WWE Legend Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond, each half-hour after show episode breaks down the biggest moments from each Sunday’s episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” and “WWE Rivals” as well as reveals new information that didn’t make the cut. Along the way, Booker, Peter and Jackie will welcome WWE Legends, current Superstars and other celebrity guests to further discuss the night’s events.