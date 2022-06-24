Writer-Producer Francisca X. Hu Inks Overall Deal With UCP

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Francisca X. Hu is getting into business with UCP. Hu has signed an overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, under which she will develop and produce projects for a variety of television platforms.

Hu landed her first staff job on the final season of Fox’s Sleepy Hollow and then rose through the ranks to co-producer on The CW’s Dynasty. She has since worked in a variety of genres across broadcast, cable and streaming, including as a consulting producer on Tales of the Walking Dead, the anthology spinoff of AMC’s The Walking Dead, as well as co-executive producer on Warrior for HBO Max. She is a graduate of the 2022 WGA Showrunner Training Program.

“Francisca is a writer who transcends genre and elevates every project she works on,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “We are thrilled to collaborate and partner with her as she’s the best of the best.”

“It’s an absolute dream to be embarking on this journey with the dynamic studio behind so many standout and memorable series, and I am grateful to UCP’s team of exciting tastemakers for bringing me into the fold,” said Hu. “I’m truly looking forward to diving in and telling propulsive, character-rich stories from unique perspectives and building interesting worlds in my new creative home!”

Hu is repped by TFC Management, Verve Talent & Literary Agency and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.