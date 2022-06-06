Women In Animation Sets Program For 2022 World Summit

Women in Animation today unveiled the program for its sixth annual World Summit, in conjunction with this year’s Annecy Animation Festival and Mifa 2022.

The theme of the event, taking place at the Impérial Palace Hotel on June 13, is “Gender Justice: A Global Call for Inclusion in Animation.” The day-long symposium will feature panels and focused conversations spotlighting key thought leaders, filmmakers and executives from around the world discussing gender justice—a system of equity and fairness for people of all genders and gender identities, including men, women, transgender and nonbinary people.

This year’s WIA World Summit is the first to take place in person, in the Covid era. Like all past summits, the sixth will be livestreamed and available to the general public via the WIA website from 9:30am-4:30pm CEST/12:30am-7:30am PST, with a lunch break from 12:20-2:30pm PST. The Summit will also be recorded and posted subsequently on the WIA website.

“Over the last six years, WIA has led critical conversations on the global stage surrounding diversity, inclusion, and equity through our Women in Animation World Summits. We are extremely proud of the work we’ve put in but we are not done,” said WIA President Marge Dean. “I’m thrilled that our sixth World Summit theme will look at how gender justice can be a solution to some of the issues plaguing the industry including a very real labor shortage. We want to ensure that people of all gender identities have the power and access to opportunities to improve their lives. I look forward to several thought-provoking and action-inducing conversations at this year’s Summit.”

“We are at an inflection point in our industry and world where looking more inclusively at the concept of gender, questioning traditional power dynamics, and seeking to build a globally equitable creative community is urgent and necessary. In doing so, we widen the talent pool, create environments where all artists thrive, and tell the best, most exciting stories,” said Julie Ann Crommett, WIA Secretary/DEI Chair, Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist. “The theme of the WIA World Summit will reflect on exactly that – what is gender justice, why is it so urgent, and how does creating equity and inclusion across gender identities truly help solve our industry’s global labor needs and push us into the next great creative renaissance.”

Added Mickaël Marin, CEO of CITIA, on behalf of the Annecy International Animation Festival: “After three long years, we are very happy to once again host an event that has become essential to accompany the changes in our industry. Working with WIA — an organization whose mission is to bring real equity to all people in our industry — is always inspiring. I warmly thank all the associations (including Les Femmes s’Animent, MIA, FIAPF…) that work every day for change and have contributed to the success of this edition. Annecy will always be by your side.”

WIA’s official Summit program can be below:

Welcome from WIA and Annecy Festival

WIA President Marge Dean, CITIA CEO Mickaël Marin and Head of Mifa, Véronique Encrenaz welcome viewers and attendees.

Introduction to the theme by Julie Ann Crommett, WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist

PANEL: What does Gender Justice Look Like Around the Globe?

There is no “one size fits all” solution for gender justice, and its challenges around the world vary as much as geography does. This discussion features voices from around the globe that express what women, nonbinary, and transgender people face in the international animation industry and what gender equity looks like for them.

Moderator: Eleanor Coleman, Vice President, Les Femmes s’Animent

Speakers:

Mounia Aram – Founder & President, Mounia Aram Company (Morocco)

Paula Boffo – Director, Comic Artist, Ojo Raro (Argentina)

Maureen Fan – CEO & Co-Founder, Baobab Studios (USA)

PANEL: How is Gender Justice a Solution for the Labor Shortage?

The animation industry is experiencing a workforce shortage. This panel talks about the future of animation labor as well as how people from underrepresented genders are uniquely positioned to help provide solutions to this very real problem.

Moderator: Jill Hopper – Head of Global Production Planning & Strategy, DreamWorks Animation

Speakers:

Adrianna “AJ” Cohen – SVP/Global Head of Production for Features & Episodics, Mikros Animation

Ramsey Naito – President, Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation

David Prescott – Senior Vice President, Creative, DNEG Animation

PANEL: Case Studies: Gender Inclusion Programs

Several organizations share how their Gender Inclusion programs are increasing access for underrepresented people into the animation workforce around the globe.

Moderated By: Jena Olson, Head of Operations, WIA

Speakers:

Deepa Joshi – Co-CEO, Incessant Rains

Delphine Nicolini – Artistic Producer, Les Femmes s’Animent

Sajda Ouachtouki – Senior Manager, Global Public Policy, The Walt Disney Company (FIAPF/WIA Delegate Program)

Miles Perkins – UE Business Director, Media & Entertainment, Epic Games

Vanessa Sinden, Producer, Triggerfish

FIRESIDE CHAT: Inclusive Hiring: Solving the Animation Labor Shortage

Leaders in global creative talent development, animation, and DEI will recap the day’s learnings and discuss the importance of intentional, inclusive talent development as multi-pronged and critical in addressing the needs for unique storytelling, artistic authenticity, and labor shortage solutions in the animation industry.

Moderator: Julie Ann Crommett, WIA Secretary/DEI Chair and Founder and CEO, Collective Moxie; Equity and Inclusion Strategist

Speakers:

Marya Bangee – VP of RISE – Representation and Inclusion Strategies, The Walt Disney Studios

Chris Mack – Director| Creative Talent Investment & Development IO EMEA, Netflix

Janine Weigold – Manager, Animated Series EMEA, Netflix