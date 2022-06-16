Emmy Contender ‘Wolfgang’ Reveals How Wolfgang Puck Survived Nightmarish Childhood To Become Superstar Chef

On a recent Sunday morning, lines to get into Spago Beverly Hills ran around the block, from Canon Drive onto Clifton Way. Crowds at a Wolfgang Puck restaurant aren’t unusual – in fact, they’re commonplace – but this was an unusual occasion: an opportunity to hear from the chef about the Emmy-contending documentary Wolfgang, directed by David Gelb, and the tantalizing prospect of sampling Spago cuisine.

Before almond-encrusted salmon, wienerschnitzel, succotash, creamy mashed potatoes and other savory dishes were served, Puck spoke of his decision to open up for the Disney+ documentary. He said he was inspired to say yes after watching Gelb’s 2011 film Jiro Dreams of Sushi, about the famed Japanese chef and restaurateur Jiro Ono. Jiro has become a classic of the culinary documentary genre.

Wolfgang Puck and director David Gelb (right) take part in a Q&A with moderator Erin Foster at Spago Beverly Hills, June 5, 2022. Disney/Richard Harbaugh

“I thought it was really amazing,” Puck told the audience, noting “how wonderful [David] told the story. And making a movie is always about telling a great story.”

The story of Wolfgang Puck is a great one, even more remarkable than many have realized. As Gelb explores, the future superstar chef was born in the small southern Austrian town of Sankt Veit an der Glan in 1949. The setting might have been picturesque, but his upbringing wasn’t: the house lacked running water and an indoor toilet. Wolfgang was raised by a loving mother but a stepfather of almost Dickensian awfulness.

“It was really a terrible experience when I look back,” Puck tells Deadline. “He was crazy with me, for sure, because I wasn’t really his child — he was my stepfather. And then with my mother, too, he yelled and screamed, he came home drunk in the middle of the night and threw bottles all over the place. He was terrorizing us. My sister and myself, we were in bed like, ‘Ohmygod, what’s going on?’ like a bomb detonating.”

A modicum of comfort came through preparing food with his mother. “As a kid, the kitchen was the only place I felt safe,” he says in the film. Puck’s sister comments, “That was where he would go to escape his stepfather.”

As a boy he got some restaurant experience at a hotel, but self-doubt, inculcated by his stepfather, plagued him.

“He would say, ‘You’re so lazy, you’re good for nothing,’” Puck recalls in Wolfgang. “His voice really got into my head… I felt like something in my inside was shrinking.”

At age 14 Puck was already living away from home, working in a restaurant. But he was fired from that job, and the prospect of having to go back to live with his stepfather in shame prompted the young Wolfgang to contemplate suicide.

“We filmed reenactments with a young actor to portray visuals for some of these moments in his childhood,” Gelb tells Deadline. “And then at the end of the film, we use shots of him today — actually Wolfgang — walking in those same steps on the bridge where he thought that he was going to kill himself… It was just amazing to see him kind of reconciling with some of these memories and feelings in real time… Some of these things he had never talked about to anybody. It opened up a whole new layer and dimension that I think the film really benefited from.”

Puck’s big break came with an apprenticeship under Raymond Thuilier at L’Oustau de Baumanière in Provence, where he learned French cooking techniques. He would bring that knowledge with him to the U.S. in the early 1970s, a country at that time without much in the way of gustatory sophistication. Most Americans were dining on frozen dinners, canned vegetables and desultory casseroles, little realizing what they were missing. Those lucky enough to eat at Ma Maison in L.A., where Puck became head chef, experienced the revelation of fresh vegetables and succulent sauces.

Wolfgang Puck circa early 1970s Disney+/Guy Leroy

“He’s introducing Americans to ingredients that they just didn’t realize were even there,” Gelb notes. “He was creating these farmer salads, telling people where the produce comes from, giving a bit of a story, a bit of a context to the food that makes it more delicious.”

In 1982, with design assistance from future wife Barbara Lazaroff, Puck opened his first restaurant – Spago, on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. It was an immediate hit and proved groundbreaking in multiple ways, from the menu to the glassed-in kitchen, which allowed diners to see where the food was being made.

“This idea of the open kitchen, which is huge — it feels like such a normal thing now that the action in the kitchen is not hidden away — Wolfgang was the first to do that, he and Barbara Lazaroff,” Gelb says. “And serving pizza in a fancy restaurant. It seems so simple, but pizza was not considered a highbrow food or an artisan food in America, at least until Wolfgang.”

Le tout Hollywood wanted tables. The film reveals how Joan Collins inadvertently led to the creation of Puck’s signature smoked salmon pizza and Johnny Carson inadvertently gave Puck the idea to sell frozen pizzas in stores.

“The Toms – Tom Hanks, Tom Cruise – these movie stars, they’re coming to his restaurant to see him and to be with him. And he’s being photographed with the most famous, glamorous people in the world,” Gelb says. “I think he got a taste of it when he was at Baumanière where Picasso would come and walk into the kitchen and see what was cooking. [Wolfgang] brought that to America. He’s such a great cook, but he’s also just such a great personality, such a generous kind of person that he draws people to him.”

Hollywood panache and Puck’s association with the Oscars helped bring him renown. The film shows how super-agent Mike Ovitz also played an important role turning Wolfgang into America’s first celebrity restaurateur-chef, in part by booking him as a regular guest onto TV shows, where Puck’s charm, humor and humility endeared him to fans far and wide.

Puck and Lazaroff went on to found numerous restaurants, including Chinois in Santa Monica, the birthplace of fusion cuisine and the Chinese Chicken Salad (the couple divorced in 2003). What has remained consistent is his passion for cooking, and love of simply bringing happiness to people through food.

“He still does this, going to every single table and greeting all of his guests, regardless if they’re famous or not,” Gelb says. “It makes it a very special experience and why his restaurants have this longevity and have these dedicated, regular customers for all of these years.”

Gelb got his first experience of Spago as a teenager, dining there with his father Peter Gelb (the former president of Sony Classical Records and current general manager of the Metropolitan Opera in New York). The younger Gelb had ordered a traditional Austrian dish and, in the process, got a taste of the Puck charm.

Wolfgang Puck with director David Gelb Disney/Richard Harbaugh

“It was when I was 13,” Gelb recalls, “He came to my table and asked me if I was Austrian because I had the wienerschnitzel.”

Wolfgang is streaming on Disney+. Gelb says the documentary can be likened to another Disney property with culinary flavor, that animated tale of a rat who loves nothing more than to cook.

“Ratatouille is one of my absolute favorite movies and when we were constructing [Wolfgang] we thought, Wow, it is a little bit like an ‘anyone can cook’ kind of story,” Gelb observes. “In Ratatouille the father is not cruel, but the father is not supportive or recognizes the merits in Remy’s dream. I feel certain parallels with Remy falling in love with the French kitchen just like Wolfgang does… It does fit this kind of archetype in beautiful way, but it’s 100 percent true and it’s real. It’s such a beautiful story in that way.”