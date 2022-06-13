WME Signs ‘Too Hot To Handle’ Star Harry Jowsey

EXCLUSIVE: Reality star Harry Jowsey has signed with WME.

Australian-born Jowsey made a splash as a competitor in Season 1 of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle in 2020. Since the show premiered, he has amassed over 9 million fans across all social media platforms.

In 2021, Jowsey launched the podcast, Tap In, which led him to ink a deal with Spotify for his live show titled Dating Harry Jowsey. Each week on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, he goes live to answer his followers’ questions about love, relationships, and more.

Jowsey flexed his entrepreneurial skills as an early investor in the first interactive Gen-Z dating app, Lolly. The app allows users to showcase their personalities through short-form videos.

Jowsey continues to be represented by Jeff Duncan and Ingenuity Live.