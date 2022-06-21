WME Hires Fidel Barajas As Agent In Comedy Division

EXCLUSIVE: WME has hired Fidel Barajas as an agent in its comedy division.

As an expert in talent from Latin America, Barajas will focus on ushering in new diverse voices and building out crossover opportunities for the agency’s existing comedic roster. WME comedy talent includes Kevin Hart, John Mulaney, Jerrod Carmichael, Bill Burr, and Amy Schumer.

Barajas recently exited from Netflix where he served as an executive growing the comedy space in Latin America across standup, sketch, and comedy series.

While at the streamer, he oversaw a slate that included client series such as Diego Luna’s Todo Va A Estar Bien, Alazraki Film’s Guerra de Vecinos, and Carolina Rivera’s upcoming project Contra Las Cuerdas.

On the standup front, Barajas pointed specials for comedians such as Tom Segura and George López in the US and on the international level with Whindersson Nunes in Brazil and Franco Escamilla in Mexico.

Prior to Netflix, Barajas worked at Sacha Baron Cohen’s Four By Two Films, Fishbowl, and CAA.

He started his career as Music Central Supervisor at then-William Morris Agency, prior to the merger with Endeavor.