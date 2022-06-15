‘Winning Time’: Thomas Mann Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Johnny Buss in the upcoming second season of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Thomas Mann, who guest-starred as the character in the first season, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of Adam McKay’s critically praised HBO series, Deadline has learned.

Mann’s Johnny Buss is the son of Lakers owner Jerry Buss, played by John C. Reilly. In the Season 1 finale, Jerry Buss is still reeling over his mom’s death.

Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. McKay’s Hyperobject Industries is producing.

Co-created by Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, the fast-break series chronicles the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined its era both on and off the court.

The season one ensemble cast includes John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young with Rob Morgan and Sally Field.

Borenstein executive produces the series with McKay, who directed the pilot, and Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Hecht is co-writer of story and executive produces along with Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes, who also serves as writer.

Mann will next be seen starring with Emma Roberts in About Fate, written by Tiffany Paulsen and directed by Marius Weisberg. His previous credits include features Project X , Kong: Skull Island and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. He was last seen starring with John Malkovich and Rosa Salazar in The Chariot as well as in Halloween Kills. Mann is repped by Michael Hepburn at Industry Entertainment, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson.