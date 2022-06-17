Will Kircher Leaves ICM, Segues To Commercial Real Estate With Focus On Entertainment

Veteran television agent Will Kircher has moved from ICM Partners to JLL, a professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management, as a Senior Associate in its Century City office.

In his new role, Kircher will specialize in working with entertainment and media companies on their real estate needs with the JLL Los Angeles’ entertainment and media team. Kircher tells Deadline his goal is to make JLL a “one-stop shop” for any and all real estate needs, “whether it be for office space, production space, studio space, or even short-term leases for a writers room.”

Kircher spent the past eight years at ICM Partners, most recently serving as a Talent Agent where he represented and worked with directors and writers across both television and feature film mediums.

He is the latest ICM agent to leave ahead of the agency’s pending acquisition by CAA.