‘Wilderness’: Jenna Coleman & Oliver Jackson-Cohen To Lead Cast Of Prime Video Series

Amazon

EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Coleman (The Serpent) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Invisible Man) have been cast as co-leads of Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures. Filming begins this month in the U.S., Canada and UK, with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness revolves around British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown; and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it…Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare.

Wilderness is directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim (Lovesong) and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Dickens and produced by Firebird Pictures.

“I’m very much looking forward to getting on the road, into the wilderness and the depths beyond,” said Coleman. “Working alongside Oliver, we will be exploring the boundaries of a relationship that is tested in unimaginable ways and in the hands of the wonderful So Yong Kim, Marnie Dickens and Liz Kilgarriff at Firebird Pictures. I know this is going to make for an extraordinary trip.”

