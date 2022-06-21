‘Wild Life’: Nadine Velazquez Among 9 Cast In HBO Max Comedy Pilot From Imagine

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has rounded out its cast of series regulars for comedy pilot Wild Life, which is fronted by Izabella Alvarez in the role of Ciara.

The cast includes Nadine Velazquez (Queens), Annie Funke (The Offer), Nabeel Muscatwalla (Good Trouble), Ava Lalezarzadehiuj (The Pursuit), Brielle Barbusca (Scandal), Cyrus Arnold (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), Jessi Case (Mother’s Day), Chrystal Campbell, and Beau Minniear.

From writers and executive producers Jason Ubaldi, Chris Peterson, and Bryan Moore, Wild Life follows a diverse group of high school teens who are struggling with personal and social issues who spend their school hours working at the local animal rescue as part of an alternative educational program.

While comedy comes from their quirky offbeat personalities and the unique setting of “high school at the animal rescue,” the series also will have heart as working with animals helps them deal with their personal issues with friends and at home.

Velazquez portrays Ciara’s mother who is trying to navigate the new world of being a single parent. Funke portrays Bev, the program director at the New Dawn Animal Sanctuary. Muscatwalla portrays Ponzi, nicknamed by his classmates after being caught running a Ponzi scheme at Eastwood High School (known at home as Adesh). Lalezarzadehiuj portrays Ally, a hypercompetitive student with a need to succeed.

Barbusca portrays Teal, a disorganized, anxious, and frantic student. Arnold portrays Hackett, a highly sensitive and soft-spoken gentle giant who wouldn’t even harm a spider. Case portrays Kaci, Ciara’s nemesis since childhood. Campbell portrays Kelz, an overconfident diva with an inflated sense of worth. Minniear portrays Nino, the high school bad boy who always shows up late to class.

Executive producers also include Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Stephanie Sperber, and Jennilee Cummings for Imagine Kids + Family; Tony Hernandez and Jake Fuller for Jax Media; pilot showrunners Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini; and Rachel Raimist who will also direct the pilot.

