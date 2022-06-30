‘White Men Can’t Jump’: Myles Bullock & Vince Staples Join 20th Century Studios Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Myles Bullock (BMF) and Vince Staples (Lazor Wulf) are the latest additions to the cast of 20th Century Studios’ White Men Can’t Jump reboot. They join an ensemble that also includes Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls, Lance Reddick, Teyana Taylor, Laura Harrier, Tamera ‘Tee’ Kissen and more, as previously announced.

The upcoming film will offer a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, which saw Black and white basketball hustlers join forces to double their chances of winning money on the street courts and in a basketball tournament. Harlow is stepping into the role originated by Harrelson, with Walls taking on Snipes’. Bullock will play Renzo, one of Kamal’s (Walls) best friends since high school. Sarcastic and a bit of a goofy guy, he is the tallest player on the court who hates being forced to get rebounds but will step up his game if it means supporting the team. Details as to the role Staples is playing haven’t been disclosed.

White Men Can’t Jump celebrated its 30th anniversary at the 94th Academy Awards, with Harrelson, Snipes and Perez in attendance. The reboot is being helmed by veteran music video director Calmatic, who mounted the upcoming House Party remake for New Line. Kenya Barris wrote the script with Doug Hall and is producing via his Khalabo Ink Society banner. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are exec producing through their Mortal Media banner, alongside Doug Hall and E. Brian Dobbins.

Bullock is a member of the prestigious PlayMaker’s Repertory Company in Chapel Hill, North Carolina who has recently been seen on Starz’s crime drama series BMF from exec producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson”, as well as Marvel’s Runaways.

Staples is an actor and rapper best known for studio albums including Summertime ’06, Big Fish Theory, FM!, Vince Staples and this past April’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. He voiced the title character in Adult Swim’s animated series Lazor Wulf and has also been seen on HBO’s Insecure, as well as in such films as Gully and Dope.

Bullock is represented by APA and Liberman-Zerman Management; Staples by Motown Records, WME, Blacksmith and ID PR.