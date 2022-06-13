What About Bob? John Stamos “Disappointed” At Bob Saget Omission From Tony Awards In Memoriam

The late Bob Saget is remembered more for his television roles and stand-up comedy career than his two appearances on the Broadway stage, but friend and Full House co-star John Stamos thinks that’s no excuse for leaving the beloved comedian out of the Tony Awards In Memoriam segment Sunday.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards,” Stamos tweeted before the CBS broadcast of the ceremony. “Bob was brilliant in ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ & ‘Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him.”

Saget did indeed appear on Broadway twice, both times as part of the replacement casts in two hit comedies. In 2007, Saget took over the Drowsy Chaperone role of Man In Chair from Bob Martin, and in 2015 he replaced Marc Kudisch as Pastor Greg in Hand to God.

Saget died in his sleep at a Florida hotel on Jan. 9, 2022, likely after hitting his head in a fall of some sort. The Netflix special Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute debuted on June 10.

Saget’s name is included on the more comprehensive In Memoriam list at the Tony Awards website.