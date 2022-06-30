‘What We Do In The Shadows’: Former ‘American Idol’ Finalist Anoop Desai Joins Season 4 As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Former American Idol finalist Anoop Desai will play a major recurring role in the fourth season of What We Do in the Shadows, appearing in six of 10 episodes.

FX’s hit comedy series, based on the 2014 film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

In the shocking Season 3 finale, airing last October, Nandor, Guillermo and Nadja left Staten Island to go their separate ways while Laszlo stayed home to care for the creature that clawed its way out of the chest cavity of the deceased Colin Robinson — aka Baby Colin. This season, the vampires return to Staten Island to find their mansion on the verge of total structural collapse — and with no money to repair it. While Nandor’s eternal search for love finally yields results, Nadja finally realizes her dream of opening the hottest vampire nightclub in the Tri-State Area. Laszlo struggles with the question of nature versus nurture as he tries raising Baby Colin to be anything other than an energy vampire. And even Guillermo finds himself on a powerful emotional track that touches on his love for his family, and for others.

Desai will play an acquaintance of Nandor’s from his ancestral homeland. Executive Producers on the series are Paul Simms, Clement, Waititi, Stefani Robinson, Garrett Basch and Eli Bush. The show produced by FX Productions has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons, and will return for its fourth on July 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Desai is an actor and singer-songwriter who placed as a finalist on American Idol‘s eighth season. He recently guest-starred on the second season of Netflix’s acclaimed series Russian Doll, having previously appeared on Apple TV+’s Little Voice and Showtime’s Billions. He is repped by WME and Sweet180.