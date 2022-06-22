Weezer On Broadway: Band Announces Weeklong Fall New York Residency

Rock band Weezer, fronted by singer-guitarist Rivers Cuomo, will stage a week-long residency on Broadway this fall, the band has announced.

The band’s five-show SZNZ: In Residence on Broadway will kick off at the Broadway Theatre on Sept. 13, with Weezer expected to perform different tracks from its SZNZ EP album cycle throughout the engagement: SZNZ Spring (Sept. 13); SZNZ Summer (Sept. 14); SZNZ Autumn (Sept. 16), SZNZ Winter (Sept. 17) and and Encore show mixing selections from all SZNZ EPs and fan favorites on Sept. 19. In addition to selections from the SZNZ cycle, the band will incorporate songs from its catalog each night.

Tickets for the residency go on sale on Friday.

The latest EP of seven tracks – SZNZ: Summer – is out this week. The EP project began in March with Spring, with Autumn set for a Sept. 23 release and Winter on Dec. 21. The Broadway residency will preview the latter two releases.

Prior to the Broadway residency, the summer Weezer tour will include stops in, among others, Netherlands, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Bilbao, and San Francisco