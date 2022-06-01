You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Wednesday’: First Look At The Thing In Tim Burton’s Netflix Addams Family Series

We’re getting a first look at The Thing, the disembodied hand featured in Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. Netflix dropped the 27-second teaser Wednesday on social media ahead of Geeked Week next week (captioned “Enjoy this marketing ploy.”) See it below.

The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery. In the series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Joy Sunday, Emma Myers, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Georgie Farmer, Naomi Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa also star.

Burton executive produces Wednesday with Gough and Millar, who serve as showrunners. Also executive producing are Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, as well as Andrew Mittman for 1.21, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania and Gail Berman. MGM Television is the studio.

