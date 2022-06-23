WBTV Sets 2022 Television Directors Workshop Participants

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television Group has announced the seven directors selected for the 2022 WBTV Directors’ Workshop.

The 2022 edition will be the first in-person class of the workship since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WBTV Directors’ Workshop launched in 2013 with the aim to discover new and innovative talent, to prepare directors from other creative fields (motion pictures, commercials, music videos, shortform content, etc.) for the transition to television, and to provide increased opportunities for women helmers and those from underrepresented groups. Since its founding, the Directors’ Workshop has helped to launch or further the TV directing careers of more than 60 women and/or people of color, according to WBTV.

Related Story WBTV Sets 2020 Television Directors' Workshop Participants

This year’s class was instructed by directors Bethany Rooney and Stacey K. Black.

Prior Directors’ Workshop graduates include Bola Ogun (Shadow & Bone, The Witcher, Walker, Lucifer), Stacey Muhammad (Queen Sugar, Harlem, Guilty Party, Love Life), Pamela Romanowsky (Gossip Girl, Riverdale, Prodigal Son), Marcus Stokes (The Walking Dead, Station 19, 9-1-1), Jennifer Phang (Secrets of Sulphur Springs pilot, The Flight Attendant, Riverdale, The Boys), Alexis Ostrander (Riverdale, American Horror Story, Cruel Summer, Servant), Sherwin Shilati (National Treasure, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer, Riverdale, Manifest), Michael Goi (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Riverdale, American Horror Story, Big Sky), Antonio Negret (Hightown, Prodigal Son, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, The 100), Jude Weng (Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Good Place, Young Sheldon), and Jaffar Mahmood (Young Sheldon, Brooklyn 99, Superstore), among many others.

The following participants, culled from more than 650 applicants, comprise the Class of 2022:

Kayla Compton is set to direct an episode of Warner Bros. Television/The CW’s DC drama The Flash. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, she has been writing and directing since the age of 8 and acting professionally in Los Angeles for 12 years. Kayla recently wrote and directed the short film In Training, which is currently on the festival circuit. She also currently plays the role of DC Super Hero Allegra Garcia on The Flash.

Claire Fowler, a Welsh writer and director, is set to direct an episode of WBTV/Netflix’s Manifest. After studying at Oxford University, she made several documentaries focused on human rights before attending Columbia University’s M.F.A. program in film on a Fulbright scholarship. She has since participated in AFI’s Directing Workshop for Women, the Ryan Murphy HALF program, and the Sony Directing program. Her short films have screened at more than 200 international film festivals, including Tribeca, London, Palm Springs and Outfest. In 2020, she won a BAFTA Cymru award for her short film Salam.

Tiffany Frances, a Taiwanese American writer and director, will direct an episode of WBTV/The CW’s Kung Fu. She is an alum of the AFI Directing Workshop for Women, a Blackmagic Collective fellow, and a SeriesFest + Shondaland Women Director Mentorship Finalist. She wrote and directed an original film for ELLE and Lexus that screened at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event in October 2021. Her short Dot was selected for the Caz Matthews Fund. Her short film Hello from Taiwan won the Grand Jury Prize at the Taiwanese American Film Festival, Best Drama and Best Director at SeriesFest, and screened at MoMA. She has worked with Levi’s, Vogue, Citibank, Acura, Lancome, National Geographic, and more. She is currently developing two TV series as well as two feature films. Tiffany received her BA from UCSD and her MFA in Directing from the Art Center College of Design.

Calvin “Jai” Jamison Jr., a writer/director from Richmond, VA, will direct an episode of WBTV/The CW’s Superman & Lois. He is an alum of Almanack Screenwriters (fka Nantucket Screenwriters Colony), is a Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Fellow, and a graduate of Hampton University, and American University’s MFA Film program. His feature film Tri led to his selection for the Shoot Magazine New Director’s Showcase. Slave Cry, his most recent short film, won The Commonwealth Award at the Virginia Film Festival and screened at the 2021 Pan African Film Festival. He is currently a story editor on Superman & Lois.

Leon Lozano, an Oakland native, will direct an episode of WBTV/The CW’s acclaimed drama All American: Homecoming. He is the founder of Son of Oakland Productions. His directing credits include Renée, an episode of Tales set to premiere this summer on BET Network, and the short film My Father Belize, which premiered at the 2021 Festival de Cannes Short Film Corner. Lozano is currently in post-production on his feature film A Little Hope for Chicago and his documentary short Prom Night Flex.

Geeta Malik will be directing an upcoming episode of the breakout WBTV/ABC hit comedy Abbott Elementary. Malik is an award-winning writer and director whose accolades include the inaugural Academy Gold Fellowship for Women and the Academy Nicholl Fellowship. She won the Austin Film Festival Comedy Screenplay Award for her feature script Dinner with Friends, later retitled to India Sweet and Spices, which she also directed. Starring Bollywood superstar Manisha Koirala, Adil Hussain, Sophia Ali, and Rish Shah, India Sweet and Spice premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, was released theatrically by Bleecker Street, and is currently streaming on Hulu.

Alvaro Ron is set to direct an episode of WBTV/The CW’s Superman & Lois. He is an award-winning filmmaker and environmentalist, and an alum of UCLA, NALIP’s Latino Lens Program, the Sony TV Diverse Directors Program and the Berlinale Talents. Some of his short films include Swimming in the Desert (winner of 28 awards, starring Tony Plana) and The Red Thunder (with more than 300 film festival selections). Alvaro Ron has directed critically acclaimed international TV series like Hernán for Amazon, and Palomares and Velvet Collection for Netflix, for which he received a Platino Award nomination.