‘Clouds’ Producer Wayfarer Studios Ups Jamey Heath To President

EXCLUSIVE: Wayfarer Studios has promoted Jamey Heath to President. In his new role at the company, he will be tasked with building out its vision and ensuring that all creative decisions, business opportunities, and partnerships are in line with its overall mission and values. Heath will also now oversee the financial health and management of the independent production studio.

Heath joined Wayfarer in December of 2020, most recently serving as interim chief operating officer. During his time in that role, he played an integral part in the studio’s efforts to advance filming on several projects, helping to build a sizeable slate to further its growth and expansion. Heath has proven a natural fit for the company focused on socially-conscious projects, given his conviction that purpose-driven content and commercial success are not mutually exclusive.

Heath began his career as a writer, musician and producer—co-writing and producing songs for such artists as Chaka Khan, Rahsaan Patterson, Gladys Knight, Dionne Farris, Guy Sebastian, Andy Grammer, Idina Menzel, Richard Marx, Taye Diggs, Tamia, Tevin Campbell, Shanice, D.J. Rogers, Az Yet, Yasmeen, Jody Watley, Ray J and Changing Faces. He is a Grammy Award winner recognized for his work with icon Gladys Knight and received additional Grammy nominations for his efforts on the production side. He worked closely with Randy Jackson on several projects through his record label OPOPP Entertainment, for Universal Records, and is also known for his work as a film and TV composer.

“Jamey is a rare talent and someone who leads by example leaving every situation better than he found it,” said studio co-founders Steve Sarowitz and Justin Baldoni. “His life journey thus far shows his resilience, compassion, and fortitude and during his time serving as COO it became undeniable that his heart-centered leadership made him the perfect candidate to be President of Wayfarer Studios. His spirit, drive, and abundant sense of joy are the wings we need to soar. He’s held in high esteem by our team and we’re so proud to have him help guide us forward.”

“I’m truly humbled by the confidence and support Justin and Steve have shown me over the years,” added Heath. “As someone who has spent an entire life in the entertainment industry, witnessing the successes and failures of so many giants, I’ve learned that the most meaningful impact we can have in our work, is the sharing of our triumphs and tribulations and by living with unwavering dedication to the advancement of humanity. This is how we truly win. Along with Justin and Steve, I am committed to Wayfarer which is designed to create meaningful entertainment and art that will make a real difference. Looking forward, I’m excited to showcase the phenomenal projects we’re developing to further spotlight topics, people and stories that have, for so long, been held on the sidelines.”

Wayfarer Studios produced the 2020 Disney+ original film Clouds directed by Baldoni, which was the global platform’s first-ever narrative acquisition. That same year, the company launched The Six Feet Apart Experiment, a film competition aimed to empower first-time feature filmmakers to create socially impactful films during the pandemic, which provided the mentorship, financing and distribution needed to bring their films to life. In 2021, Wayfarer entered a first-look deal with Procter & Gamble spanning film, TV and new media, and released the Webby-nominated podcast, The Man Enough Podcast, as the first project under the multi-faceted partnership. Beyond his duties in his role as president, Heath will continue to co-host the podcast with Baldoni and masculinity expert Liz Plank. Wayfarer Studios broadcasts both the video series and audio podcast in partnership with Cadence13.

Projects in the works at Wayfarer include the body-positive, coming-of-age dramedy Empire Waist, and the true football comeback story The Senior with Michael Chiklis.