How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Verdict Today: Livestream Link & Schedule

The jury in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial announced today that it has reached a verdict in the high-profile, $50 million defamation lawsuit filed by Depp against his ex-wife. Heard has also filed a countersuit.

The verdict will be announced at noon PT. Judge Penney Azcarate is giving lawyers time to get to the courthouse. Johnny Depp, who has been performing with guitar legend Jeff Beck in the U.K., will not be there for the announcement.

Both sides have presented their cases before a seven-person jury, the judge, and a growing online audience over the course of the past six weeks.

The jury started its deliberations on Friday, and were given intricate instructions that have them weighing whether any of three statements in the Heard op ed rise to the level of defamation. In Heard’s countersuit, the jury also will weigh whether any of three statements also amount to defamation. If they hand victory to either side, the jurors also will determine any damages.

Both Heard and Depp took the stand twice to varying degrees of success.

Last week, Depp’s long-ago ex Kate Moss took the stand and gave brief but effective testimony refuting rumors about an alleged incident in Jamaica. The supermodel says Depp not only did not assault her, he actually came to her aid after she had an accident.

In his early testimony, Depp said he was fighting back against Heard’s accusations, in part, for his children’s sake. At the beginning of the defense’s case, Heard’s team motioned to have the case dismissed, as is required under Virginia law. It was quickly denied, as was expected.