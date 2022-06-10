Warren Littlefield’s Company Signs Multi-Year, Joint Deal With 20th Television & ABC Signature

Warren Littlefield’s long winning streak continues: the TV executive-turned-producer just signed a new, multiyear overall deal with 20th Television and ABC Signature.

The Littlefield Company first joined Fox 21 in 2016, then entered into a joint deal between Fox 21 and 20th Television. His newest arrangement with 20th Television and ABC Signature means he will produce exclusively for the Disney-owned studios through 2026.

Besides The Handmaid’s Tale for Hulu and Fargo for FX, the Littlefield Co. is responsible for Dopesick (a Peabody winner and a Golden Globe, SAG and Critics Choice winner for star Michael Keaton) and the upcoming FX drama The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow. It premieres June 16.

“Warren is more than just a gifted producer, he’s a giant in television, and I say that as someone who had the good fortune to start my career under him at NBC,” said 20th TV President Karey Burke in a statement. “Being able to work side by side with him again has been one of the great privileges of joining 20th, and his contributions to Dopesick and The Old Man have been extraordinary. He’s one of those guys where you truly believe that despite his incredible track record, his best work is still ahead of him.”

“We are huge fans of Warren’s creative vision, spectacular taste, and his ability to elevate every project, and we jumped at the chance to partner with 20th on a new deal for this visionary producer,” said ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis. “We look forward to many projects together in the years ahead.”

Littlefield said that, despite the challenges of the pandemic, his company continued to produce “high quality and award winning television content” over the last two years.

I’m grateful to Dana Walden for her leadership and her belief that we’ve only just begun our journey together,” he said. “Both Karey Burke and Jonnie Davis and their outstanding teams give us the support we need to succeed. With my producing partners Ann Johnson, Lisa Harrison and Graham Littlefield along with Vivien Mao, Alice Losk and Patty Mann, we look forward to delivering more of our brand of high quality complex adult entertainment like The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Dopesick and The Old Man.”

“We’re also excited to expand what we stand for in several significant ways,” he continued. “We think the international marketplace represents a growth opportunity and our development slate reflects that. In addition, we’re adding an Unscripted executive to our team as we embrace the full range of opportunities that content offers. We look forward to delivering more content across more Disney owned platforms. Our collective quest at the company is to find and work with artists with vision, then to help them architect that into outstanding content by protecting their vision. That fuels us. I’ve spent my entire career focused on the development and production of television entertainment. Looking back I have a lot of satisfaction with the choices I’ve made but couldn’t be more excited by the road ahead.”

Littlefield is repped by WME, the Framework Collective and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.