Warner Bros. Discovery Reveals Comic-Con TV Lineup: ‘House Of Dragon’, ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Sandman’ & More

Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed its lineup for this year’s San Diego Comic-Con which runs July 21-24.

On the schedule is a panel for the HBO original series House of the Dragon, the prequel to Game of Thrones. Warner Bros. Television returns to Hall H with a panel for the new drama The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s legendary DC comic, as well as the last-ever panel for the CW drama series Riverdale.

DC activities include a panel with Jim Lee and friends, deep dives into Dark Crisis and comics set in Gotham City and across the DC Multiverse, and a conversation between Tom Taylor and Tom King.

Warner Bros. Games will take fans inside the Gotham Knights and MultiVersus video games.

Warner Bros. Animation will unveil a first look at three series from the Looney Tunes Loon-iverse and answer questions about Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai.

Kids and family series from Cartoon Network and HBO Max will also be in the mix, with a Sesame Workshop panel featuring the furry friends behind Cartoonito’s newest preschool series Sesame Street Mecha Builders and Muppets in the Sesameverse.

Plus, Adult Swim will present panels for Smiling Friends, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, Rick and Morty digital spinoff series The Vindicators, and Tuca & Bertie. The TNets will also give fans a ringside view of the AEW (All Elite Wrestling) franchise.

HBO Max will also present a special advance screening of the first two episodes of the new season of adult animated comedy Harley Quinn, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment will host the world premiere of the original movie Green Lantern: Beware My Power.

Warner Bros. Pictures will announce additional panels at a future date.