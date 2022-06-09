Warner Bros Discovery Confirms Japan, Australia, New Zealand Teams Under James Gibbons

Warner Bros Discovery is wasting no time in unveiling new leadership teams across the globe with the most recent structure outlined for Japan, Australia and New Zealand under James Gibbons, President and Managing Director of the region. This follows teams in EMEA, India, Southeast Asia and Korea being confirmed in the past 36 hours.

Among the Japan appointments, Masami Takahashi has been named Country Manager, Head of Studios, Japan. Based in Tokyo, he will continue to oversee all theatrical activity, local production, content licensing, games and consumer products. Regionally, Glen Kyne has been made Head of Networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand and will oversee all Networks activity for the markets across Pay TV, free-to-air and BVOD.

Michael Brooks, MD of WBITVP continues in that role and has been appointed Head of Studios, Australia & New Zealand. (Scroll down for a full list of execs and roles revealed today).

Said Gibbons, “These appointments reflect the strength of leadership from both legacy companies, bringing an impressive track record and deep knowledge of our diversified Warner Bros Discovery portfolio. Benefitting from a combination of market oversight and functional expertise, I look forward to working together with this team to optimize our businesses and build further scale across Japan and ANZ.”

Here is the list of execs and roles, all are effective immediately:

Masami Takahashi is named Country Manager, Head of Studios, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to oversee all theatrical activity, local production, content licensing, games and consumer products.

Glen Kyne is appointed Head of Networks, Japan and Australia & New Zealand. Based in Auckland, he will oversee all Networks activity for all three markets across Pay TV, free-to-air and BVOD.

Sydney-based Michael Brooks continues as MD of Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, where he reports directly into the global WBITVP organization. In addition, Michael is appointed as Head of Studios, Australia & New Zealand, where he will be responsible for content licensing, and optimizing studio-related activities across both markets.

Robi Stanton is named Head of Franchise Development & Affiliate Relations, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney, and will manage affiliate partnerships and the optimization of WBD franchises.

Andrew Brommel continues in the role of VP, Consumer Products, Australia & New Zealand, based in Sydney.

David Macdonald is named VP Networks, Japan, based in Tokyo. He will continue to manage network activity, reporting to Glen Kyne.

Lynn Ng will continue to lead Content Operations for the APAC region. Additionally, she has been appointed Head of Factual & Lifestyle – Southeast Asia