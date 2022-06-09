‘Walker Independence’: Gabriela Quezada Upped To Series Regular Ahead Of Series Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Quezada, initially tapped for a recurring role on the CW’s new fall Walker prequel Walker Independence, has been promoted to series regular ahead of the premiere.

Starring Matt Barr and Katherine McNamara, Walker Independence, written by Seamus Fahey based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, and directed by Larry Teng, is set in the late 1800s. It follows an affluent Bostonian named Abby Walker (McNamara), whose husband is murdered in front of her while on their trek out West. Consumed by a need for vengeance, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (Barr), described as a “lovable rogue in search of a purpose” in the logline. The pair soon find themselves in Independence, Texas, where they encounter a diverse and eclectic cohort of citizens hiding from their demons and chasing their dreams, all while becoming agents of change themselves in the small town.

Quezada plays Lucia Reyes. Being the daughter of a rancher and the girlfriend of an outlaw isn’t always the easiest, but Lucia carves out her own path in the town of Independence. Using her gift of song, Lucia summons the courage to find her voice singing to the adoring fans of Hagan’s dance hall, hoping it will lead to a brighter future. After a family tragedy keeps her in town to help save the family ranch, Lucia finds a deeper strength to defend the ranch and find those responsible for doing harm to those close to her.

In addition to Barr and McNamara, Findlay joins previously announced series regulars Philemon Chambers, Lawrence Kao, Greg Hovanessian and Justin Johnson Cortez.

Fahey, Teng and Padalecki exec produce with Fricke and Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore. CBS Studios is the studio behind both Walker and Walker Independence.

Quezada’s previous television credits include guest-starring roles on 9-1-1, Schooled and The Goldbergs. She’s repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Walker Independence premieres September 1 on The CW.