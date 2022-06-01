Veteran ‘Cash Cab’ Exec Tony Tackaberry Sets Up Station 6 Productions; Ties With Blue Ant Studios On Major Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Tackaberry, the veteran former CEO of Cash Cab producer Lion Television US, has launched a new production outfit and tied with Blue Ant Studios on a first-look deal and creative partnership, Deadline can reveal.

Tackaberry’s Station 6 Productions will work with Blue Ant to develop and produce non-scripted series, premium docs and a diverse array of formats, positioning Tackaberry as a “key collaborator across Blue Ant’s multi-faced operation,” according to the Toronto-headquartered media giant. He will work closely with Blue Ant Media’s CCO and Co-President of Global Production, Laura Michalchyshyn and Co-President Sam Sniderman, as they continue to bolster Blue Ant Studios’ U.S.-based production business.

Station 6, which is named as homage to Tackaberry’s grandparents, is in talks with a range of streamers and platforms on shows including an undisclosed partnership with a two-time Academy Award winner as well as a format built around a young influencer.

The company will leverage Tackaberry’s decades of experience in the non-scripted space and has been set up to respond to the “growing thirst for diverse and distinctive content across non-scripted genres,” according to the seasoned exec.

“I want to build a slate of programming that puts innovation and creativity at the forefront,” he added.

Tackaberry set up Station 6 several months ago, Deadline understands, after stepping down from a near-20-year role overseeing All3Media-backed Cash Cab and The Murder List producer Lion Television US, which produced multiple long-running series for Investigation Discovery amongst other networks. His past employers include Endemol, Fremantle and Tiger Aspect. Deadline revealed late last year that Allison Corn and Stan Hsue had been promoted permanently to replace Tackaberry at Lion.

Sniderman called Tackaberry a “sought-after creative with an impressive global content portfolio that speaks for itself, and deep experience developing fresh takes on formats to bring them to new audiences in the US and beyond.”

Blue Ant has set a range of first-look deals of late including with Oscar-nominated All In: The Fight For Democracy Co-Director Lisa Cortés, who is forging a female hip-hop innovator docuseries.

Blue Ant Studios is represented by United Talent Agency (UTA). Tackaberry and Station 6 are represented by ICM Partners. For the partnership, Station 6 was represented by Andrew Kramer of Loeb and Loeb and Steve Hurdle of Wilkie Farr and Gallagher.